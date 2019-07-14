Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will need to buck the trend as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday’s final against Novak Djokovic.

The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one’s stranglehold but for that he needs to end his poor record against the Serb, who is the world No 1.

Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10.

Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it’s now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors.

Here’s a look at five facts on Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer:

‘Big Three’ dominate

– With Djokovic and Federer in the final, the winner of Sunday’s match will extend the streak of Grand Slam titles won by the ‘Big Three’ of the pair plus Rafael Nadal to 11 straight major titles. Since Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, just five Grand Slam finals have been contested by pairs of players outside the ‘Big Three’.

Golden oldie Federer

– At 37 years 340 days, Federer is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title. Ken Rosewall is the only 37-year-old to have won a major singles title in that time - he won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years 62 days.

30-somethings still special

– The champion will extend the streak of Grand Slam titles won by players aged 30 or older. The last 12 Grand Slam titles – including at Wimbledon this year – will have been shared between players aged 30 or older.

Djokovic chases fifth Wimbledon title

– Defending champion Djokovic is bidding to win his fifth Wimbledon title and equal Bjorn Borg and Laurie Doherty in fourth place on the all-time list. He is also chasing a 16th career major.

Federer to level Navratilova with nine?

– Federer is bidding to become the second player in history to win nine Wimbledon singles titles after Martina Navratilova who won nine women’s singles. Federer is also after 21st career Grand Slam title.

