Young racer Jehan Daruvala’s championship lead in the FIA Formula 3 Championship did not last long after he collided on the last lap of the sprint race to finish out of points at the Silverstone circuit in Silverstone on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had earlier finished second in an action-packed feature race on Saturday.

However, his lead could not last for long as a DNF in the sprint race of the championship saw him slip down to second position in the overall standings.

The second place in the main race was Jehan’s fifth podium finish of the season.

Jehan qualified third for the race on Saturday, a mere tenth behind Estonian racer, Juri Vips who bagged pole with a laptime of 1:43.902.

Jehan’s Prema Racing teammate Marcus Armstrong from New Zealand was second, just 0.016 seconds ahead of Jehan. The ultra-competitive grid had seventeen of the thirty racers, within just one second.

“Race 1 was good, I had quite good pace. I tried to overtake Juri a few times but his defence was good, he drove well, didn’t make any mistakes. It was great to get onto the top of the championship standings,” said Jehan.

“For the second race, not finishing the race was a disappointment from my side but this kind of stuff happens in racing. What I’m pleased about is that the speed was good and we were fighting for the podium again in the sprint race after starting seventh due to the reverse grid,” he added.

Jehan will race again on 3rd & 4th of August at the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.