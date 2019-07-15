England won their first World Cup on Sunday after defeating New Zealand in an all-time classic final at Lord’s. The hosts stole the match in thrilling Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

Chasing New Zealand’s 241/8. England folded up for 241 on the final delivery of the innings. Stokes remained unbeaten on 84 but could not take his side to win in 50 overs.

Batting first in Super Over, Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 runs from the Trent Boult over. New Zealand were well on course for a win with 3 needed off 2 balls but Jofra Archer conceded only a single off the penultimate ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham tried to steal two runs off the final ball and were almost successful. Jason Roy ran in from deep square-leg with a powerful throw collected by wicketkeeper Buttler who completed a run-out of Guptill as he came back for the second.

The scores in the Super Over were also tied but England won on superior boundary count, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the “home of cricket”.

Watch Video: England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final Highlights

Play

This was England’s first win in the final after three losses in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

Stokes was named as the man-of-the-match while Williamson took home the man-of-the-tournament trophy.