The Greatest One-Day International.

This is a moniker that has long belonged to the 1999 World Cup semi-final till date and very few questioned it.

And now it might be time to pass the moniker on to the 2019 World Cup final. And very few can argue with that either.

Cricket is no stranger to controversial rules deciding the outcome of a match. And every time some controversy of a significant magnitude arises, the question that usually arises is this: ‘what if that happened in a World Cup final? Would you still be alright with it?’

Well, guess what. A ridiculous rule did get exposed in the World Cup final, after all.

In a pulsating encounter on Sunday at Lord’s, England were adjudged the winners of the world Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count – 22 fours and two sixes – to New Zealand’s 16 after the epic final, and also the ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie.

England are a boundary hitting team...NZ are accumulators. In the end, the new brand of English cricket came to their rescue. More boundaries. Investment of four long years paid off...on the biggest night. Well done, England. #CWC19 #EngvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 14, 2019

Yes, the rules were all set before hand. But does that make it any better after the fact? This was the sort of situation that the law-makers had to take into account when drafting rules. No situation must be deemed impossible or improbable.

Having said that, what is the problem with this countback rule?

For starters, no other sport takes into account what happened in the match once the tie-break begins. Football penalty shootouts do not consider the goals scored in the match when the scores are tied after the five penalty kicks; we head to sudden death. Basketball and American Football employ multiple overtimes. Play on, till the tie is broken.

For a sport that is obsessed with making more commercial revenue, another Super Over or two is broadcast gold, surely?

Let’s take a look at what has been said about the boundary rule from pundits and stakeholders.

“It’s a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game, but that’s the technicalities of sport,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead told reporters on Tuesday.

“There’s going to be many things they look at over the whole tournament – I’m sure when they were writing the rules they never expected a World Cup final to happen like that. I’m sure it’ll be reviewed (and) there’s many different ways that they’ll probably explore.”

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma made a generic statement that quite a few rules need to be reworked. (The overthrows that went for four, for instance, needs a serious reconsideration as well). Brett Lee called for a rule change too.

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

Congratulations to England!

Commiserations New Zealand.

I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019

Boundaries win the World Cup? Lovers of cricket turn up for wickets (ENG 10-241, NZ 8-241) AND runs. I love both of these teams but am feeling extremely dissatisfied despite such an amazing match. Shame on all media who fail to highlight the fact that this was a tie. BOOOOOO — stu macgill (@scgmacgill) July 14, 2019

Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

Harsha Bhogle said it was unfair to make this all about the rules because the playing conditions were agreed upon before the tournament.

Could it be decided by the no of wickets lost? Would that reduce flair and risk-taking? Could it be decided by no of runs minus extras? Does that paper over some deficiencies? Should a cricket match have joint winners if a super over is tied? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 15, 2019

One other suggestion was to take out the extras and see who scored more runs with the bat.

I really don't like the rule of the team scoring the maximum boundaries winning a tied match. It puts an accent on big hits and does not reward teams that run harder. How about one where, in case of a tie, we take out extras. The team with most runs with the bat wins. #CWC19 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 15, 2019

Shared. This isnt franchise cricket, nor is it a match to find a winner to advance a stage. It was two fabulous teams who battled for 100 overs. Simply a tie https://t.co/PywsqHrDRE — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 15, 2019

Shane Warne, among others, suggested as many Super Overs as needed to break a tie.

What a game of cricket yesterday. Congrats to both teams for putting on a terrific show - full of skill, drama and courage. Feel for NZ as they were outstanding. Well done England. I just wish there was another super over or as many super overs as required to have a clear winner — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 15, 2019

Congrats England in their first World Cup win... unlucky New Zealand... the Laws or rules of the Tournament need to be looked at! It’s a WC Final!!! Another Super over at least! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 14, 2019

Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 14, 2019

The other, rather simplistic, solution would have been to declare the winner based on the league standings. Remember, that was the final tie-break for the semi-finals as well. England would have still been winners, but at least this rule would have had some precedent to it.

Boundary count is just not cricket. Could have even used standing from league phase as the basis. England would have won still, but it would still be a better way to justify the end. #CWC19 https://t.co/j5kHkzzcT5 — cricBC (@cricBC) July 14, 2019

One of the other suggestions floated around was the wickets that fell but that would be as unfair as the boundary count rule too, because the team that is chasing will tend to take more risks and end up losing a few more wickets in the process.

All said and done, it seems to us that once the match is a tie in regular time... nothing from those 100 overs should play a part in deciding the winner after a Super Over.

