The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday officially invited fresh applications for the Indian men’s cricket team’s support staff, including the head coach.

The head coach should have coached a Test playing nation for a minimum of two years or three years with an associate member/A team/IPL side, the BCCI said. The applicant also should have played 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.

The criteria remains the same for batting, bowling and fielding coach except the number of games played. The three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age. The head coach will need to be less than 60 years of age as well.

The last day of submitting applications is 30th July.

Reports on Monday suggested that the current support staff comprising of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will all need to reapply again. They have been handed a 45-day contract extension following the World Cup, to cover the tour of West Indies.

A press release issued on Tuesday added that the current coaching staff will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

Earlier, trainer Shankar Basu and physio Patrick Farhart resigned following India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand last Tuesday. While the search for Farhat’s replacement is still on, Sohum Desai will replace Basu for the upcoming tour of West Indies in August.

After the West Indies tour, India’s home season kicks off with a series against South Africa, beginning September 15.

Shastri was appointed India chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble’s tenure ended prematurely in controversial circumstances.

The 57-year-old was also India’s director of cricket from August 2014 to June 2016.

Entire details of eligibility and criteria for the mentioned posts can be found here.

(with PTI inputs)