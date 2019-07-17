Skipper Manish Pandey struck an impressive century while Krunal Pandya took five wickets to guide India A to a 148-run win over West Indies A in the third unofficial One-Day game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Antigua.

Opting to bat, India A put on a big total of 295 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs and then bowled out the hosts for 147 in 34.2 overs.

Although the visitors lost one opener Anmolpreet Singh for a duck, his partner Shubman Gill (77 off 81 balls) and No 3 bat Shreyas Iyer (47 off 69 balls) shared a valuable 109-run stand for the second wicket.

Thereafter, Pandey continued from where Gill had left, scoring a 100 off just 87 deliveries. He added a solid 110 runs with Hanuma Vihari (29) for the fourth wicket.

Chasing 296 for a win, the home team got off to a decent start with John Campbell (21) and Sunil Ambris (30) putting on 51 runs together for the opening wicket.

But soon, Pandya (5/25) ran through their batting line-up with a fifer to bowl West Indies A out for below 150 runs.

Lower down the order, Keemo Paul (34) tried to put up some resistance but at the end it was a comfortable victory for the Indians.

India A had won the earlier two matches at Coolidge (by 65 runs) on July 11 and at North Sound (by 65 runs) on July 14.

The fourth and fifth one-day games between the two sides will be played at Coolidge on Friday and Sunday respectively.

With PTI Inputs