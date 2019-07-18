Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the most followed teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. They are co-owned by a Bollywood actor and once had India’s top stars including Anup Kumar in the team. The Panthers have been popular ever since they won their first title in the inaugural season of the league.

The champions failed to reach the final in the second and third seasons. But there was hope because the team had stars who could win matches single-handedly. For those two seasons, Jaipur failed to match the expectations, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

They needed a revamp in their ranks, especially in their defence. Amit Hooda brought the revival. His defence tactics in the right corner made Jaipur a strong unit and they made it to the finals before falling to Patna Pirates who were utterly dominant that season.

Jaipur fell off once again after that, failing to advance to the play-offs due to a weak defence. Deepak Hooda was there to complete the raids but no one held the team together in the defence.

So Jaipur decided to bring back Amit. The defence star is back after two seasons and the team will be pinning its hopes on him to carry them through to the playoffs.

Past record of the Jaipur Pink Panthers Season Result Season 1 Won the title Season 2

Did not qualify for playoffs, finished fifth in the league phase Season 3 Did not qualify for playoffs, finished sixth in the league phase Season 4 Lost to Patna Pirates in the final Season 5 Did not qualify for playoffs, finished fifth in Zone-A Season 6 Did not qualify for playoffs, finished fifth in Zone-A

Auction report

Jaipur were never in doubt of retaining star raider Deepak for whom they spent close to Rs 1.3 crore. The team’s purse was mostly spent in retaining players like Ajinkya Pawar, Sandeep Dhull and Nitin Rawat but Amit was brought in for Rs 53 lakh. Their focus seemed to be strengthening their defence after the loss of Mohit Chillar who was transferred out.

Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal were also added to increase the strength in the defence line.

Strengths

The Panthers needed to make their defence stronger but they have managed to form a good raiding line-up. Deepak has to take the responsibility to lead the raiding and Jaipur know that their strength lies in collecting raiding points. Pawar will be another important cog for Jaipur as the youngster impressed everyone with his performance in season six. Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal will be supporting both of them.

Another aspect which makes Jaipur a lethal team is the defence corner. Amit and Sandeep Dhull in left and right corner respectively will make life tough for opposition raiders.

Weaknesses

While Jaipur have managed to cover most bases, the inside defence still looks weak. It has been their bone in the flesh for the past two seasons and they seem to lack a formidable player in that position yet again. Sunil and Vishal will be the first choice defenders there but whether they will be able to continue for the entire match remains to be seen. The left corner position is what Jaipur need to cover.

Coach report

L Srinivas Reddy was handed the reigns of Jaipur last season, in what was his first stint as head coach in the Pro Kabaddi League. It is surprising that he was introduced so late in the league. He is currently the head coach of the Indian women’s team which won the Asian Games silver medal. With the men’s team, he had won the Kabaddi Masters at Dubai in 2018. He was formerly an assistant coach of the Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.

Player to watch out for: Amit Hooda

Jaipur have trusted Amit once again which should give more confidence to him. Having played five seasons so far, Amit is one of the experienced defenders in the league at 23. He first played for Jaipur in season four and had the second highest tackle points at 51 with an average of 3.1. Overall, he has an average of 2.7 in the league. He is also third in the all-time list for tackle points since season four.

Amit can prove to be crucial in Jaipur’s campaign and decide where the team finishes on the table this season.