The Committee of Administrators on Friday rejected Afghanistan Cricket Board’s request to include their players in domestic matches and tournaments conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

However, the other good news is that the Indian cricket board is open to allowing them to be part of camps and training programs set to take place in India, a report in The Indian Express stated.

Afghanistan cricket has been on the rise for quite some years now, and they even played a historic Test match in India last year. At the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 they showed they have the quality to match anyone despite losing all their group games.

The BCCI has also offered to search for an alternate home venue for the Afghans, who have been playing their home matches in Dehradun and Greater Noida. It is learnt that Lucknow is the likely destination where they could host their upcoming games.

Earlier in June, the BCCI turned down ACB’s request to host its Twenty20 league in India. The inaugural edition of the league was held in Sharjah in 2018.