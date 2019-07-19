Zimbabwe cricketers, including Sikandar Raza, were left shocked and heartbroken after the International Cricket Council suspended Zimbabwe Cricket for government interference, a decision which they believe ended their careers and reduced the team to a bunch of strangers.

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect violation of the global body’s constitution which doesn’t allow any government intervention.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Raza said this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to the sport.

“How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket @ICC,” he wrote.

Former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor said the heartbreaking decision ended the careers of many people who have been associated with the sport in the country.

“@ICC It’s heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people, players, support staff, ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job, just like that,” Taylor tweeted.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis too expressed his disappointed in social media. “A lot of good people have just been put out of work @ICC,” he wrote from his twitter handle before adding: “Gutted”.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire, meanwhile, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the ICC decision.

“I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe cricket in all formats with immediate effect,” he wrote in his instagram page.

“It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but I have decided to take a step in a new direction,” added the 29-year-old, who played 47 ODIs for Zimbabwe.

View this post on Instagram

It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else. I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction. Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service i could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity. My short career has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts, frustrations and joys but will be one I shall look upon and cherish for the once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience and for that i would like to express my gratitude. I would like to thank my family across the world who supported me throughout the journey,my team mates, I’ll miss the trips with them, all my coaches who worked with me in one way or another, my close friends for the endless support, my mentors and roles models and anyone who pushed me and challenged me to be a better cricketer or afforded me an opportunity to train and improve . I’ll make a special mention to Midwest Rhinos, Kadoma CC,College CC, Carlton CC, Essendon CC, Tracy Village CC, Waratah CC and last but not least Northcote CC, these clubs were a big part of my journey to international cricket without forgetting the relevant parent associations. Also a big thank you to the sponsors, I couldn’t have done it without you. A special mention to Crusaders, RNS, Icon , Premgripp , Cheetah Recovery and last but not least SG . Also a special thanks to the fans. I can hardly believe that I had fans from across the world, I’m sure most were friends and to the ones I’ll never meet,thank you all so much. I am sure I have missed a few people but I’ll try my best to get in touch personally. I can say without a doubt that sport and in particular international cricket will always be my biggest lesson in life. Ever

A post shared by Solomon Mire (@sol_mire) on

Zimbabwe were scheduled to tour India in January 2020 to play three Twenty20 Internationals. They last travelled to India in February 2002.

[With inputs from PTI]