Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry continued her successful tour of England with a century on the second day of the one-off Test in the ongoing women’s Ashes series in Taunton on Friday.

It was the 28-year-old’s second straight Test ton after scoring a double hundred in the last Test, played as part of the 2017 Ashes. She also became the fourth woman to score Test hundreds in consecutive innings.

She was finally dismissed by Laura Marsh – after 329 runs across the two Ashes innings – scoring 116 to take Australia past 300.

Resuming on 84 after putting Australia in command on the first day, Perry stayed on course for the milestone building a solid partnership with Rachel Haynes. She had earlier shared a 69-run stand with captain Meg Lanning after coming in at No 4.

This was also her third international century with the first also coming in the longer format, in the day-night Test in November 2017, where she went on remain unbeaten on 213. She scored her first ODI ton against New Zealand earlier this year.

Australia and England are the only countries to play women’s Test matches in the multi-format Ashes series. Performances like Perry’s are rare but the way it was celebrated across cricket fans on Twitter showed that there was indeed a space for it.

Ellyse Perry was BORN to play Test cricket!



A century in Taunton, off the back of 213 not out in the 2017 #Ashes Test, means Perry has scored 313 runs from 620 balls since she was last dismissed in Test cricket.



RIDICULOUS! #WATCHME pic.twitter.com/7PQhado1lz — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) July 19, 2019

July 7: Ellyse Perry picks up 7-22 in the third #Ashes ODI.



July 19: Ellyse Perry brings up her second Test hundred.



Unreal @EllysePerry pic.twitter.com/adLnW9o8pJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 19, 2019

#EllysePerry



Last two Test innings

213*, 116



Last ODI spell

10-4-22-7



Last T20I tournament (Women's World T20 2018)

60 runs @ 60 SR 122

9 wickets @ 10 Econ 5.56



Last football appearance for Australia

Scored a goal against Sweden in the 2011 World Cup



Yeah.#WomensAshes — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 19, 2019

Ellyse Perry brings up her 2nd consecutive Test hundred (246 BF 14x4).



Perry is the 4th woman to make Test 100s in consecutive innings:



Betty Wilson (AUS) v ENG, 1958

Enid Bakewell (ENG) v NZ, 1969

Claire Taylor (ENG) v SA, 2003

Ellyse Perry (AUS) v ENG, 2017 & 2019#ENGvAUS — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) July 19, 2019

Another hundred for Ellyse Perry. She hasn't been dismissed in Test cricket since the Abbott administration. #Ashes — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) July 19, 2019

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL. REPEAT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



After 329 runs, 655 balls, three years, 11 months, and six days, Ellyse Perry has finally been dismissed in Test cricket 😮



Follow the #Ashes live 👇https://t.co/HDLYI3Xtuk pic.twitter.com/qLEjHbcGFs — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019

Second test hundred for @EllysePerry, she scored hundred from 246 balls with 14 fours against England in the ashes test.



During 2017, she scored double hundred against England and two years later, hundred against the same side.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/1XQIHgM9dg — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 19, 2019

I'm calling it. @EllysePerry will never go another test without a hundred ever again. #WomensAshes — Daniel Hanney ⚽ ✈ (@DanHanney) July 19, 2019