Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry continued her successful tour of England with a century on the second day of the one-off Test in the ongoing women’s Ashes series in Taunton on Friday.
It was the 28-year-old’s second straight Test ton after scoring a double hundred in the last Test, played as part of the 2017 Ashes. She also became the fourth woman to score Test hundreds in consecutive innings.
She was finally dismissed by Laura Marsh – after 329 runs across the two Ashes innings – scoring 116 to take Australia past 300.
Resuming on 84 after putting Australia in command on the first day, Perry stayed on course for the milestone building a solid partnership with Rachel Haynes. She had earlier shared a 69-run stand with captain Meg Lanning after coming in at No 4.
This was also her third international century with the first also coming in the longer format, in the day-night Test in November 2017, where she went on remain unbeaten on 213. She scored her first ODI ton against New Zealand earlier this year.
Australia and England are the only countries to play women’s Test matches in the multi-format Ashes series. Performances like Perry’s are rare but the way it was celebrated across cricket fans on Twitter showed that there was indeed a space for it.