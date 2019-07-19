Australia dominated the opening day of the only Ashes Test against England at the County Ground in Taunton on Thursday. Ellyse Perry continued her good form to guide the visitors to 265/3 in 100 overs at stumps on day one.

Perry, who scored a double-century in the last Ashes Test in 2017, remained not-out on 84 off 205 and stitched together an unbeaten 105-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rachael Haynes (54 not-out off 160).

Australian won the toss, elected to bat first and they look set to put on a formidable total.

England need to win this match to have any chance of regaining the Ashes. But with the pitch being a used one, plenty of turn on offer, and rain forecast for the next two days, the hosts may have to settle with a draw unless they lift their game dramatically.

The Aussies, who had won the preceding three One-Day Internationals to bag six points, didn’t get off to the best start as opener Nicole Bolton was removed by Katherine Brunt for 6 off 20. But then fellow opener and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy (58 off 81) got together with skipper Meg Lanning (57 off 134) to add 66 runs for the second wicket and steady the ship.

Sophie Ecclestone and Test debutant Kirstie Gordon managed to get a wicket each but that was the only success England would have on the day. Perry was patient right through her stay at the crease and has hit 12 boundaries so far. The all-rounder had starred in the last ODI played between these two teams as well, returning with a sensational seven-wicket haul.

England suffered another setback as opener Tammy Beaumont was forced off the field and had to get an x-ray after being struck while fielding at short-leg.