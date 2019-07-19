Sri Lanka on Friday named a 22-member One-Day International squad to be led by Dimuth Karunaratne for the upcoming Bangladesh tour of the island.

The first of the three one-day internationals will be played on July 26, the second two days later and the final match on July 31. All three games will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Four players – Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis – are exclusions from the squad that travelled to England for the World Cup.

As many as 10 players are returning to the ODI squad but former captain Dinesh Chandimal continues to be overlooked.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathileke, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madusanka.