Badminton, Indonesia Open semifinal, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei live updates: Sindhu eyes spot in final
Sindhu is the last remaining Indian in contention in Jakarta.
Live updates
3.19 pm: Sindhu will face the second seed from China in the last-four clash of the prestigious tournament. Chen won their most recent encounter at China Open in September last year.
“It’s been a while since I played her. Waiting for the semis, I hope to give my 100%. She’s an attacking player and she is in form, I just have to patient and go with the flow,” Sindhu said.
The fifth seed is looking to win her first title of 2019.
“I am hoping, definitely. I want to win this tournament. It will give me a lot of positivitiy and belief to go further. Taking it step by step for now,” the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.
3.10 pm: There is very little to choose between Sindhu and 21-year-old Chen Yufei, Chinese badminton’s next big star. The Indian has a slight edge in the head-to-head: leading 4-3. The two have not met since the China Open last year in September, however.
3.05 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta. In women’s singles semi-finals today, India’s PV Sindhu takes on China’s Chen Yufei in what promises to be a fascinating clash.
On Friday, PV Sindhu outplayed familiar foe Nozomi Okuhara in straight games to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.
The fifth seed Indian, who had a head-to-head record of 7-7 against the Japanese before the match, was too hot to handle for the former world champion as she raced to a 21-14, 21-7 win in just 44 minutes to set up a last four encounter against second seed Chen Yufei.
Sindhu, seeded fifth, was especially severe in the second game against the third seeded Japanese shuttler as she won the match in just 44 minutes.
“I was very much patient, I did not commit many unforced errors like in the quarters or the first round, I really appreciated that about my game today,” Sindhu told reporters after the win.
“Even though there was drift, I was focussed and prepared for everything. Sometimes the shuttle tends to go just outside and your shot has to be perfect at that point. There were a couple of shots here and there [that did not go my way] but I was always prepared for the next point, stayed positive.
“When you play against the top players, there’s not too much strategy... you just get on the court, and adapt accordingly. We have played each other a lot of times and we know each other’s game,” she added.