Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh are among six Indian chess players who will be trained by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik in Geneva from August 14 to 25.

Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi, Raunak Sadhwani and Leon Mendonca form the rest of the team that will travel to Switzerland. Nihal Sarin was approached as well but will miss out as he has other commitments during that time.

“I think India has the strongest generation in the world right now, maybe the strongest ever in one country. India has got some really very talented kids with a very big potential of being top players, maybe even World Champions in the future,” Kramnik said.

The Russian retired from competitive chess in January 2019. The 44-year-old added, “I am now retired from chess and not playing competitively anymore, but it means a lot to me that I can share my knowledge with the most promising juniors who can achieve something big in the future.”