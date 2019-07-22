Asian Championships silver-medallist Deepak Singh (49kg) was among the three Indian boxers to enter the quarter-finals of the Thailand International Tournament in Bangkok, on Monday.

Former India Open gold-medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) were the other Indians to enter the last-eight stage. Deepak put up a dominating performance to defeat Morocco’s Said Mortaji 5-0 to be just one step away from a medal.

Manisha stormed into the quarter-final after out-punching Thailand’s Sajeewani Srimali by 5-0.

Ashish, on the other hand, had to toil a bit before securing a 4-1 verdict over another local favourite Aphisit Kanankhokkhruea.