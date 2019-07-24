A Division Two club cricket side in England has gained tremendous popularity over the past couple of years. Sanderstead CC regularly post videos of their matches on their YouTube page and have more than 11,000 subscribers with viewers from about 30 countries.

The close to 30-minute long videos of club cricket matches from the Saw Mill ground in Croydon garner thousands of views on a regular basis. But a post by Sanderstead CC a few weeks ago has managed to go viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, a batsman survives a dismissal after a truly bizarre incident. He is given not out despite the ball knocking off a bail. The decision was made because the bail slid off the groove but managed to balance on the top of the stump, much to the disbelief of the bowling team.

Watch the video here:

Stumps and bails were in the spotlight during the recently-concluded ICC World Cup as well, with the high-tech Zing bails failing to dislodge several times in the tournament. Well, if it’s any consolation for international cricketers, it isn’t just them who are facing this problem.