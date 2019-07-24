Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan will have a biopic release in Tamil with Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of the off-spinner, Press Trust of India reported on Wednesday.

The film chronicling the life and times of one of the world’s finest and greatest cricketers, will be produced by DAR Motion Pictures and directed by M S Sripathy.

Talking about the project, Muralitharan said he was happy to be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi.

“We are looking at a late 2020 release date. I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film,” the ace off-spinner said.

“I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months and I will continue to support this project through its duration.”

On his part, Sethupathi said he was happy to be associated with the biopic of an iconic sportsman like Muralitharan, adding it would be a challenge to portray the Lankan off-spinner.

“He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects,” the actor is quoted as saying.

The film will be written and directed by MS Sripathy, a representative from the production house said.

Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket history, finishing his career with an incredible 800 dismissals to his name in 133 matches in the longest format. He was a controversial cricketer throughout his career, with many deeming him to be the greatest spinner of all time while there is a faction that still considers his action to be flawed.

The Sri Lankan legend i currently associated with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as the bowling coach.

(With PTI inputs)