Lasith Malinga bid farewell to One-Day International cricket in style after he helped Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first game of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday.

The veteran pacer helped the hosts rattle Bangladesh with his opening spell as he registered figures of 3/38 after Kusal Perera’s fifth ODI century powered the home side to post 314-8.

Perera hit 111 off 99 balls before Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep (3/51) shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 223 in 41.4 overs.

Malinga finished as Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 338 wickets in 226 matches with only Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) ahead of him.

Twitter hailed Malinga for his contribution to Sri Lankan ODI cricket on his swansong.

Another fast bowler calls it a day. Nothing but admiration for the mighty Lasith Malinga who is one of the greats of the white ball game. Big hearted, smiling and tough underneath the friendly air. A torch-bearer for the unorthodox. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga.

Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/RLeKIudyWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on the glorious journey Yorker King #Malinga. There will never be another toe crusher like you again. Best wishes for your future endeavours. 👊#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/Uf0iD3SHdL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2019

Playing him as a net bowler ✅

Captaining him ✅

Coaching him ✅ @MahelaJay has seen the rise and rise of Malinga👌#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/G4roLGHIQi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 26, 2019

Classic Mali spell 🎯 Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so 🤗. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

Wat a Final spell!

Wat a legendary career from a legendary player, a true gentleman & have been a great inspiration for many | lucky enough to play together! 👏👏 #SLvBAN #ThankYouMalinga @Lasith99Malinga

PS - Gud luck for the T20s — Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) July 26, 2019

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

#Farewell Lasith Malinga. World's One & Only SLINGER



Thank you for the invaluable service to our Country & entertaining us for the 15 years !!!



A true #Legend



All the very best for the Future pic.twitter.com/Snr9nQV7Ad — Shehan Semasinghe (@ShehanSema) July 26, 2019

Only Bowler to take 2 WC Hatricks, total 3 ODI hatricks, & a man who made so many aspirations and beliefs come true in young cricketers, that one can succeed & like how, even with an unconventional bowling action. One of the all time greats & a great ambassador, #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/5GAByLTqFv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

Congratulations Lasith Malinga . World cricket will definitely miss you in 50 over cricket 🏏. Go well champion #Malinga #champion #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/hQ9jVYqbLm — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) July 26, 2019

Finishes off with a three-for and the final wicket of the match. That's it from Lasith Malinga in ODIs. A true great.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/iB8XscjGCt — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to take three Hat-tricks in ODI cricket history.



Thank you Legend! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga bows out of ODI cricket today with 6* and 3-38, including a wicket with his last ball.



He is not gone for good as he will still play T20s, but a fitting way for a legend to leave the ODI stage.#SLvBAN #Malinga — CricketBadger (@cricket_badger) July 26, 2019

Wat a Career he had in d international level. He has carried Srilankan cricket on his shoulders for so many years by his sheer performances. He has a heart of a lion 🦁 Congratulations on a great Career #LasithMalinga Best wishes for ur future 👍👏 God bless u always pic.twitter.com/7O8W8cXKbD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 26, 2019

A great career comes to an end. Sri Lanka's finest ODI bowler after Murali. Overall, among the 5 biggest match-winners of his country in limited-overs. Will be remembered for his searing yorkers, crafty slower balls, quirky hairstyle & unassuming disposition.. Thanks, Malinga !!! — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 26, 2019

