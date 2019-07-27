Anshuman Gaekwad, part of the three-member ad-hoc panel that is entrusted with the responsibility of hiring new support staff for the Indian cricket team, has hinted that Ravi Shastri might continue as head coach according to a report by Mid-day.

Gaekwad along with Kapil Dev and former women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy were appointed as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday after all three members were cleared of any conflict of interest by the Committee of Administrators

Shastri and his support staff, who were handed a 45-day extension after their contract came to an end during the 2019 World Cup, were told to reapply as the Board of Control for Cricket in India invited fresh applications for the senior men’s team support staff last week. However, Gaekwad said there was no need to replace Shastri given his current track record as head coach.

“Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI,” former India coach Gaekwad was quoted as saying.

With the interviews set to take place in mid-August, the former India batsman said that was very difficult to pick a new set of support staff members.

“It looks easy from outside, but it is not. There are minor things that are very important. Compatibility with the captain and other players is an important aspect. Man-management is the most important factor because technically, there is very little that you do at the highest level. And I know how important man-management is from my personal experience as a coach,” Gaekwad added.

It is also learnt that bowling coach Bharat Arun is likely to retain his job while R Sridhar may lose his position as batting coach. The last day for submitting applications is July 30.