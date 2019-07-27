The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati next year, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Rijiju announced the decision on his official Twitter handle. “I am happy to announce that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Guwahati from January 18-30, 2020,” Rijiju tweeted.

“The Games will see a participation of more than 10,000 athletes and officials. It will be conducted in partnership with IOA, SGFI & Assam as host State.” The inaugural edition was held in New Delhi while Pune hosted the second one this year.