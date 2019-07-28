Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored a quickfire 21-ball 35 as his team Toronto Nationals registered a two-wicket win over Edmonton Royals in their second match of Global T20 Canada in Brampton.

Singh hit three boundaries and as many sixes during his knock to help the Nationals chase down a steep 192-run target at the CAA Center.

The 37-year-old, who looked fluent, got out to a slower ball from Ben Cutting in the 10th over. Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, failed to make a mark in the first match as he scored only 14 from 27 balls before he was dismissed in bizarre fashion during his team’s defeat to Vancouver Knights.

Singh missed the ball after attempting a slog off medium-pacer Rizwan Cheema, before the ball bounced off the wicketkeeper and hit the stumps. Singh walked off thinking he was out stumped but his leg was well inside. Worst of all, even the umpires didn’t notice what had happened and didn’t reverse the decision.