Ellyse Perry became the first player - male or female - to reach 1000 runs, 100 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals as she helped Australia beat England by seven wickets in the second T20I at Hove on Sunday.

With this win, Australia continue their unbeaten run in the multi-format Ashes series in England.

The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 47 off 39 balls to achieve the milestone in the shortest format of the game. Her knock helped the visitors chase down the modest target of 121 with 13 balls to spare. She also took the wicket of Amy Jones. Perry had claimed her 100th wicket by dismissing Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November.

Having won the first T20I by a commanding 93 runs thanks to a Meg Lanning ton and already holding the multi-format Ashes, Australia came into the game high on confidence.

Perry struck with her third ball of the match after England chose to bat first and the hosts struggled after losing their openers within four overs.

But Tammy Beaumont steadied the ship with a top-scoring effort of 43 from 39 balls. No other English batter managed to get a foothold with Heather Knight’s 19-ball 17 being the next highest score.

For Australia, spinners Jess Jonassen (2-19) and Georgia Wareham (2-22) shined as they restricted England to a run-a-ball 121/8.

The hosts had a chance to level things when the visitors were in early trouble at 35/3 after six overs. Alyssa Healy (20), Beth Mooney (9) and Ashleigh Gardner (1) fell early in the chase.

But last match’s standout performer Lanning (43 off 37) and the star of this Ashes Perry ensured another easy victory for the world champions with a match-winning partnership of 87.

1000 T20I runs.



100 T20I wickets.



Ellyse Perry has gone where no player - male or female - has gone before her! #Ashes #WATCHME pic.twitter.com/knGLaVAH14 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) July 28, 2019