Former India batsman Pravin Amre has applied for the job of India batting coach with the Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking new applications for a number of positions in the backroom staff after the World Cup, PTI reported.

The 50-year-old is one of the sought after batting coaches and has been a regular for a number of teams in the Indian Premier League. Last season, he was appointed as the scouting head of Delhi Capitals, where he worked with former captains Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. Amre is credited with the rise of Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer in recent years.

The BCCI has invited applicants for the positions of the head coach, batting coach and bowling coach among others with July 30 being the deadline. Current head coach Ravi Shastri is expected to continue after the West Indies series, which starts early next month.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has been the batting coach for the last five years and has worked with Shastri and predecessor Anil Kumble. He is also the assistant coach of the side.

Last week, PTI reported that India’s current bowling coach Bharat Arun will retain his position even if there are multiple candidates, while R Sridhar will have his nose ahead despite South African star Jonty Rhodes throwing his hat in the ring for the fielding coach’s position. However, Bangar might find it difficult to retain his position.

There have been reports that it was on Bangar’s insistence that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked to bat at No 7 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a decision that has been roundly criticised after India lost by 18 runs.

Amre is currently working as a batting advisor to USA cricket. The Supreme Court-ordered Committee of Administrators recently said that, as per the new constitution, the recruitment of the support staff will be made by the selection committee.