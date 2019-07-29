India captain Virat Kohli said on Monday that he will be happy to see Ravi Shastri continue as India head coach but the committee responsible for appointing the next coach has not contacted him yet for advice.

The Cricket Advisory Committee led by World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev has been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting India’s new senior men’s team coach, the interviews for which are expected to be conducted in mid-August.

Speaking in Mumbai ahead of the team’s departure to West Indies, Kohli – sitting alongside Shastri – spoke about the team’s bond with the former India all-rounder.

“The CAC hasn’t contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I’ll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven’t been contacted so far,” Kohli said.

Shastri and his support staff, who were handed a 45-day extension after their contract came to an end during the 2019 World Cup, were told to reapply as the Board of Control for Cricket in India invited fresh applications for the senior men’s team support staff last week. However, Anshuman Gaekwad said there was no need to replace Shastri given his current track record as head coach.

“Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI,” former India coach Gaekwad was quoted as saying recently.