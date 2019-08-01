Veteran Leander Paes has secured a stake in the Mumbai franchise that is set to figure in the second edition of the Tennis Premier League in December.

Arjun Khade will lead the men’s field, while Ankita Raina will be the top female player in the tournament, which will be held from December 12 to 15 in Mumbai, a media release said on Thursday.

A total of eight teams and 88 top players from the country, across categories, would battle it out for the title. The League, affiliated with the All India Tennis Association, would be conducted under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre would also own a franchise, the release said.

“Tennis in India needs this push and to help the youngsters showcase their talent under the guidance and support of the mentors. I’m happy to be associated with TPL for the second year and here’s wishing them all the best.

“Hoping this League helps bring a steady platform to tennis and promote the sport in our country,” Paes said. The total prize fund of the league is Rs 60 lakh, according to the release.