Lewis Anderson of England ended India’s hopes in men’s singles as he defeated Veer Chotrani in the quarter-final at the WSF World Junior Squash Championship (individual events) being held in Kuala Lumpur.

The unseeded Anderson triumphed 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7 on Friday in a hard-fought match.

India’s expectations of seeing a player in the final four crashed despite Chotrani making it a close fight right through. The Indian even grabbed a game, the third, but the fight ebbed out there virtually.

Earlier, Chotrani emerged as the lone Indian to reach the last eight. The Asian junior champion edged out a higher seed Yannick Wilhelmi of Switzerland in four games in the round of 16.

The junior women’s team championship phase will be held from August 5 to 9.