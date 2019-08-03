India managed to end women’s wrestling campaign at cadet World Championships in Sofia with their second gold medal as Komal captured the title in 40 kg category. Sonam Malik had one the gold medal in 65 kg category on Thursday.

Komal face USA’s 2018 cadet World bronze medalist Sterling Dias and mounted two comebacks in the second period for a 4-4 win on criteria. The gold medal bout began with Komal warned for passivity and put on shot-clock. But Dias completed a takedown and took a 2-0 lead.

Komal trailed 0-2 at the break but swung into action in the second period and made it 2-2 with a takedown of her own. The two wrestlers exchanged takedowns in the remaining time to tie the score 4-4 but since Komal had scored the final point, she took home the gold medal.

The Haryana girl was the U15 Asian champion in 2018 and won a silver medal at the cadet Asian Championships earlier this year. She has been part of the national camp since May.

Komal had booked her spot in the final on Thursday with three wins. She won by tech superiority over Michela Chessa of Italy in the pre-quarterfinals followed by a 6-0 win over Zozan Akar in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, she faced Miu Obata of Japan, a women’s wrestling powerhouse, but eked out a 10-9 win to be placed in the final.

India also won a bronze medal on Friday. Hanny Kumari defeated Adriana Sanchez of Mexico in the bronze medal play-off by fall to capture the third position.

The two medals took India to fifth spot in the team race which was won by Japan. China was second in the race with USA taking the third spot and Russia finishing in fourth.