India A needed just 29.1 overs on day four to win the second unofficial Test against West Indies A 2-0 in the three-match series. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anmolpreet Singh, the two overnight batsmen, scored half-centuries in the second innings as India A chased down the 278-run target in 79.1 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

Resuming at the overnight score of 185/3, India A began with Easwaran flicking a leg-side delivery to four through fine leg. Easwaran and Anmolpreet never looked in trouble on day four as West Indies A bowlers bowled a more middle and leg-stump line.

After missing out in the first innings, Anmolpreet scored a half-century off 68 balls and stayed to finish the game. Easwaran completed his half-century off 111 balls and hit the winning runs for India A. They both stitched together a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

With the win, India A completed a remarkable comeback in the match. They were in trouble at the end of day two of the match after being bowled out for 190 in the first innings. West Indies A, which had scored 318, took a 128-run lead.

But a great bowling effort from India A saw them bowl West Indies A out for 149 in the second getting, leaving their batsmen to chase 278 for a win.

Openers Priyank Panchal and Mayank Agarwal shared a 150-run stand to lay the platform before Easwaran and Anmolpreet finished things off.

Agarwal, who is also part of the India Test squad for West Indies tour, scored 81 runs in the second innings while Panchal managed 68.

The third and final game, which will be a warm-up match for India before the Test series against West Indies begins, will be played from August 17-19.