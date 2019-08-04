Thailand Open badminton live: Satwik-Chirag take on World Champions in men’s doubles final
The Indian team will play their first final at a Super 500 and above level event.
Live updates
12.35 pm: The ongoing women’s doubles final is turning into an epic. Long rally after long rally between China’s Du / Li and Japan’ Tanaka / Yonemoto. The Japanese duo won the first game 21-19, the Chinese pair are on the verge of forcing a decider.
11.50 am: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the men’s doubles final at the Thailand Open on Saturday with an impressive victory against former world champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol from South Korea.
In the final today, they will face third seeds Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen from China. The teams have played against each other once before – at the Australian Open in 2019 – with the Chinese pair coming up trumps in straight games 21-19, 21-18.
On Saturday, the Indian pair fought back after squandering match points in the second game to win 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in an hour and three minutes on Saturday.
They will now play their first final at a Super 500 and above level event. It is scheduled to be the second match of the programme, after the women’s doubles.