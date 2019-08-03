Thailand Open semi-final live: Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty face South Korean pair for place in final
Live updates from the Thailand Open Super 500 men’s doubles semi-final.
Live updates
First game, Ko / Shin 3 - 1 Satwik / Chirag:
Three straight points for the Korean duo after which a service error gives the Indians their first point. Nervy start. No rallies as such yet.
2.04 pm: This Korean pair may be ranked below the Indians but they come with great doubles pedigree. Ko Sung Hyun was world No 1 in the past with the legendary Lee Yong Dae. Shin has been world No in the past. The Korean duo come with plenty of experience individually in doubles. This is by no means an easy task for the young Indians.
2.01 pm: Ko / Shin are ranked 19th in the world while Chirag / Satwik sit three places above them. This is the first time the pair are meeting in the BWF circuit.
1.57 pm: That was a CRAZY women’s doubles match. And it comes to a crazy end, as the Chinese pair win with a rare ace! You don’t see that often in badminton. A marathon match comes to an end and now it is time for Satwik and Chirag to take the court against Ko Sung Hyun / Shin Baek Chol.
1.54 pm: Extraordinary stuff. The Koreans have saved two match points and it’s 20-20 now.
1.46 pm: Here’s a quick recap of the quarterfinal win for Satwik and Chirag.
1.43 pm: The decider between Chinese duo of Li / Du and Korea’s Shin / Lee is turning into quite the see-saw battle! Li / Du have just got their noses ahead at 14-13 at the moment. Doubles badminton at its best!
1.26 pm: “We feel good going into the semifinals. I think we’ve been playing pretty well these last few days and on a good day, I believe we can beat anyone,” Chirag Shetty said about the last four clash.
1.22 pm: It looked like the women’s doubles semifinal was heading for a straight-game finish but the Chinese duo of Li / Du have fought back to force the decider against Korea’s Shin / Lee. The wait continues for Satwik and Chirag behind the scenes.
1.13 pm: Talking after the quarterfinals, Satwik said, “With every tournament we can see our game improving. In today’s match, we knew if we stay positive and confident till the end, we can win and we really played well in the last two points in the end.
“Both of us are making strategies for every point on court and this has helped us to win crucial points which otherwise we have been losing; also staying calm and positive at the end has really worked in our favour,” he added.
1.05 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only Indians left in the fray at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament. Earlier today, in the other men’s doubles semifinals, third seeds Li/Liu of China powered past fifth seeds Watanabe/Endo.
12.50 PM: The Indian pair will feature in a semifinal at a Super 500 or above tournament for the third time. They reached their first semi-final of 2019 on the BWF World Tour circuit. They have won Brazil International Challenge earlier and reached the semis at Denmark Challenge.
12.40 PM: The South Korean pair is ranked three places below the Indians.
It is worth mentioning that the world No 1 duo of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon were upset in the quarter-final, paving the way for the up and coming Indian pair to go all the way, should they keep up their winning run.
12.35 PM: In the quarters, the Indian shuttlers earned hard-fought victory against South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Seo Sueng Jae.
12.30 PM: Hello and welcome to live updates of the Thailand Open men’s doubles semi-final. India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol for a place in the final. They are playing a semi-final at a Super 500 or above for the third time.