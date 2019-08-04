Jammu and Kashmir’s coach-cum-mentor Irfan Pathan along with 100 other cricketers have been asked to leave the camp after the state administration issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave immediately due to a terror threat, ANI reported.

The 34-year-old, who was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year, said support staff was also asked to leave the state.

“Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home,” Pathan told ANI.

“The matches were scheduled from July 31 and will last till August 17. These matches were organised for the selection of district cricketers,” he added.

According to the Indian Army, Jaish-e-Mohammed are making a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists to Kashmir.

Keeping the security of the citizens in mind, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday had issued an advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in the valley immediately.

The Line Of Control in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher calibre weapons.

The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory markings on it.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, it was viewed that it was best for the cricketers to leave the state immediately.