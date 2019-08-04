India’s Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle becoming the highest six-hitter in T20 Internationals during Sunday’s second match against the West Indies in Florida.
Rohit has so far struck 107 sixes in 88 T20I innings while the big-hitting Jamaican is second on the list with 105 maximums in 54 innings.
Gayle is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has smashed 103 sixes in 74 innings he has played so far.
Most sixes in T20Is
|Player
|Innings
|Sixes
|Rohit Sharma
|88
|107
|Chris Gayle
|54
|105
|Martin Guptill
|74
|103
|Colin Munro
|49
|92
|Brendon McCullum
|70
|91
The 39-year-old Gayle will not get a chance to add to his tally, as he won’t feature in the three-match series. He will, however, be part of the subsequent ODI series.
Rohit already holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 2,422 runs at an average of 33.17 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.
Rohit entered the ongoing series on a high, having scored a record five centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup, where his team bowed out in the semi-finals after a loss to New Zealand.
[Inputs from PTI]