Australia completed a sensational turnaround against England to win the first Ashes Test by a mammoth 251 runs on Monday. The loss was England’s first in nine Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and the result meant Australia became the first team to score points [24] in the ICC Test Championship.

The visitors were tottering at 122/8 in their first innings on day one but centuries in both innings by comeback man Steve Smith [declared player of the match] and a nine-wicket match haul by off-spinner Nathan Lyon [including a six-for in England’s second innings on Monday] helped them take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Twitter was full of praise for Tim Paine’s men, here are some reactions:

From Aus 122-8 on day 1, to victory on day five by 251 runs. Many heroes for Australia, but it starts and stops with Steve Smith’s hundreds. Test cricket showed much of its drama and many narratives (good & indifferent)👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. #THEATRE!!! — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 5, 2019

Absolutely brilliant from #NathanLyon. Support bowler in the first innings, rises to be matchwinner in the second. Plays both roles so well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2019

Australia have never lost a Test match with names and numbers on the back of their shirts #luckycharm #Ashes — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) August 5, 2019

Steve Smith, the fulcrum around whom this match turned. From 122/8 to victory by 251 runs. #Ashes — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) August 5, 2019

Perfect start by the Aussies. Fought back hard after a poor start. Great signs for the rest of the series. Smith 10/10, Lyon impressive and some valuable contributions by everyone else. #Ashes Bring on Lords!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 5, 2019

What a comeback! What a brilliant win! 💪🏼🙌🏼 well done boys 🇦🇺 end of an 18 year curse 💁🏼 #Ashes #proud #bedtime — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 5, 2019

And the ball finishes in the hands of Steve Smith. Couldn’t have scripted it any better. Outstanding victory #ashes — Lee Gaskin (@Lee_Gaskin1) August 5, 2019

What a win 👍🇦🇺🇦🇺#ashes 1-0 on too Lords . Australia you bloody beauty , sing it loud lads 👍congrats to all . — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) August 5, 2019

Australia defeated England, Aleem Dar and Joe Wilson. #Ashes — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2019

World Cup champs brought thudding down to earth in the 5-format. England hampered by injury to Anderson no doubt, but would have been defeated in any case methinks. Aussies just too good, and Smith supreme #Ashes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 5, 2019

146 @scottbstyris great prediction ... How did you know thats all England will get ?? #Edgbaston #ashes Looks like you Kiwis have em all worked out 👍🏼👍🏼 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 5, 2019

Australia's 251-run win is the biggest in Test history for a team that has trailed by 90 or more after first innings. #Ashes — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) August 5, 2019

What a win first up for the Aussies! Huge effort from 8/122 on Day 1. On to Lords... #Ashes 🇦🇺 — Callum Ferguson (@calferguson12) August 5, 2019

Steve Smith has 25 Test centuries. Just two in losing cause. The MVP! #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 5, 2019