Australia completed a sensational turnaround against England to win the first Ashes Test by a mammoth 251 runs on Monday. The loss was England’s first in nine Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and the result meant Australia became the first team to score points [24] in the ICC Test Championship.
The visitors were tottering at 122/8 in their first innings on day one but centuries in both innings by comeback man Steve Smith [declared player of the match] and a nine-wicket match haul by off-spinner Nathan Lyon [including a six-for in England’s second innings on Monday] helped them take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Twitter was full of praise for Tim Paine’s men, here are some reactions: