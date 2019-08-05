Australia put up a commanding display to beat hosts England by 251 runs in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday, ending England’s 11-year dominance at the Birmingham ground.

There’s no surprise that Steve Smith, making a return to the Australian Test side after serving a one-year ban, was the difference in the match. The 30-year-old amassed scores of 144 and 142 to put Australia on course to victory. There were big gains for off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who took nine wickets in the match, and pacer Pat Cummins.

Cummins’ exceptional rise in red-ball cricket continued and he became the second-fastest Australian to pick up 100 Test wickets. The match also witnessed some poor umpiring and England batsmen failing to put up a fight. What makes Australia’s win all the more impressive was that Tim Paine and Co were down to 122/8 in the first innings before Smith, with the help of Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon took Australia to a respectable score. Some of Sir Don Bradman’s inconceivable numbers are under serious threat.

Here are some eye-catching statistics from the game:

2008 - England's eight-match unbeaten streak in Tests at Edgbaston has come to an end; last losing there in 2008 (v South Africa). Fortress. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6ZxEO7aMiR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 5, 2019

Steve Smith has 25 Test centuries. Just two in losing cause. The MVP! #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 5, 2019

Since WW2 Aussie spinners with a 5-wkt haul in a Test in England

8 - Shane Warne from 1993 to 2005

1 - Richie Benaud (1961), Ashley Mallett (1972), Ray Bright (1981), Bob Holland (1985), Tim May (1993), Marcus North (2010), Nathan Lyon (2019)#Ashes#Ashes19#EngvAus#EngvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2019

Nathan Lyon has now dismissed Moeen Ali in nine of the last ten innings he's bowled to him. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 5, 2019

Biggest victory margin by a team that conceded a 1st innings deficit of 90+:

251 runs Aus v Eng Birmingham 2019 (deficit 90)

233 SA v Aus Johannesburg 1966 (deficit 126)

197 Aus v SL Galle 2004 (deficit 161) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 5, 2019

🔸First instance of a visiting side winning a Test in Edgbaston after conceding a 1st innings lead



🔸First win for Australia in England since 1981 after conceding a 1st inngs lead#Ashes #ENGvAUS https://t.co/nuhCCMdUfy — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 5, 2019

The GOAT snares one more: This time it's Root!



- Test Wkt #349

- 5th time Lyon has dismissed Root in Tests: No bowler has dismissed him more

- 1st time Lyon has taken 3+ wkts in the 4th inns v an opponent other than India since 2015 (vs WI)#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 5, 2019

Pat Cummins reaches 100-wicket milestone in just 21 Tests.



Among Australian fast bowlers, only Charlie Turner (in 1895) got there in fewer Tests - 17.



Lillee & Thomson took 22 each

McGrath & Johnson 23 each

Gillespie & Ryan Harris 24 each#Ashes19 #ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 5, 2019

Results - Opening Test match of an #Ashes series

in England: Australia 12, England 11, Drawn 13

in Australia: Australia 17, England 12, Drawn 6#Ashes19#EngvAus#EngvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2019

Averaging 60 for Aus in Tests:

144.00 KPatterson

102.50 ATrott

99.94 DBradman

63.06 SBarnes

62.96 SSmith

61.88 AVoges

60.00 JMoss — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 5, 2019

28th time England has been defeated by 250 runs or more, 19 of them inflicted by Australia, 5 by WI, 3 by RSA and one by India — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 5, 2019

Steve Smith needs 512 runs to surpass Donald Bradman's Test tally. It is not inconceivable that he could do it in this series. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 5, 2019

Joe Root is the first batsman to have been given out and had the decision overturned on review 4 times in a Test match. Moeen Ali survived 5 reviews v Bangladesh in Chittagong 2016 - 3 he reviewed and 2 were reviewed by Bangladesh — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 5, 2019