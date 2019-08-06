Australians basked in rediscovered pride in their cricketers on Tuesday after Steve Smith inspired a thumping Ashes Test win over England, redeeming himself following a ball-tampering scandal that left the team in disgrace.

Smith, pilloried and banned for a year over the infamous ‘Sandpaper-gate’ affair, rose above taunts of “We saw you cry on the telly” with centuries in each innings before England crumbled to a 251-run defeat in Birmingham.

He adorned the front pages of Australian newspapers after his stunning performance, scoring centuries in both innings at Edgbaston.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s front page hailed him as the ‘Modern Master’ while The Age compared him to Don Bradman.

Good morning. Here's today's front page of the Herald https://t.co/eEH8m1plEu pic.twitter.com/X9M6rOspP3 — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) August 5, 2019

But the Herald Sun reserved special mention for Nathan Lyon calling him the “Lyon King”. He took six wickets as Australia demolished England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston ‘fortress’ to win the first Ashes Test on Monday.

“The Miracle of Birmingham”, trumpeted The Australian, as any lingering embarrassment from the tampering scandal more than 18 months ago evaporated.

The Australian called Smith’s performance “a redemption tale” and said he “brings to a dressing room a belief in bright sides and silver linings, if not unicorns and rainbows... Has any previous Australian team, it is also worth asking, been so leveraged to the fortunes of a single player?”

Screenshot from The Australian

“It’s a redemption story like no other, from Sandpaper-gate to standing up to England, in England,” tweeted 7News Brisbane.

It's a redemption story like no other, from Sandpaper-gate to standing up to England, in England. @stevesmith49 has become just the fifth Australian to score two centuries in an Ashes Test. @hughwhitfeld #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/slimRdUSaV — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 5, 2019

Instead, attention turned to the “redemption” of Smith from a tearful press conference last year to his Test-defining innings which humbled England, just weeks after the hosts were crowned ODI world champions.

Lyon and Pat Cummins took all 10 wickets as England’s second innings folded for 146, but it was the knocks of 144 and 142 by Smith that set up the victory and renewed comparisons with the great Bradman.

At the start of the Test, the Australians were mocked as “cry-babies” and endured taunts of “cheats and losers”, but five days on they were winners, the Herald’s Malcolm Knox noted.

Knox described the fidgety Smith’s centuries as “pure cricket alchemy, turning base metals into gold”. The net effect of the abuse by England fans “was to knit the Australians together” and bring out their best cricket, he wrote.

“Even as he received his player-of-the-match award, Steve Smith had to speak above the songs of the last desperates whose claim to fame was having seen him cry on the telly. He wasn’t crying now.”

News Corp. Australia’s James Matthey said the vocal Edgbaston crowd “wasn’t able to provide the spark needed to overcome an Australian team welcoming the ball-tampering trio back into the fold”.

Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were playing in their first Test together since receiving lengthy suspensions for their part in the sandpaper affair.

Former Australian captain Gregg Chappell, who had his own scandal in the past with the infamous underarm bowling to New Zealand in 1981, said Smith couldn’t rest on his laurels.

“He’s taken a huge stride towards that redemption,” Chappell was quoted as saying. “The way forward for that redemption is to keep making runs.”

