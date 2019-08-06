Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vizzy Trophy scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh from August 22.

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and his name figures in the squad announced for the 50-over open tournament by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Tuesday. In the past, 19-year-old played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

Arjun has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets and featured in the India U-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last year.

Squad: Hardik Tamore (c), Srujan Athawale, Rudra Dhanday, Chinmay Sutar, Ashay Sardesai, Sairaj Patil, Onkar Jadhav, Satyalaksha Jain, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aman Sheron, Atharva Poojary, Maxwell Swaminathan, Prashant Solanki and Vighnesh Solanki.