Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has slammed the BCCI after Rahul Dravid was issued with a Conflict of Interest notice by the BCCI Ethics Officer, calling it a “new fashion in Indian cricket.”

Ganguly, who along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, had also faced Conflict of Interest allegations was scathing in his tweet.

“The best way to remain in news... “God help Indian cricket,” he wrote.

New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer https://t.co/3cD6hc6vsv. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 6, 2019

Dravid, who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy’s Cricket Operations, became the latest big name to get notice from the Board of Control for Cricket’s Ethics Officer on specific Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against him, PTI reported on Tuesday.

BCCI’s Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain sent the notice after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta.

According to Gupta’s complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

In July, the former India captain has resolved the potential conflict of interest issue that delayed his tenure as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy. He taken a leave of absence from India Cements until such time he serves as the head of NCA, according to a report by The Hindu.

The former India captain was supposed to take up the position on July 1. However, as a paid employee of India Cements, he would have violated the BCCI constitution. As per the BCCI constitution, an individual can’t hold multiple positions at the same time.

With PTI Inputs