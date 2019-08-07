Pakistan Cricket Board has gone for a drasric overhaul and decided not to renew the contracts of Mickey Arthur and his support staff which includes bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The decision comes following the team’s fifth-place finish at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, were unanimous in their recommendations for the change. The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with Chairman Ehsan Mani, according to an official release

The PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high level applications from interested candidates.

Earlier, Arthur has recommended that Sarfaraz Ahmed be sacked from captaincy as he himself sought two more years to deliver “remarkable results”.

A PCB’s Cricket Committee reviewed the team’s performances over the last three years, including the World Cup where Pakistan could not qualify for the semi-finals.

According to a source, Arthur suggested that Shahdab Khan replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-over formats while Babar Azam be given the reins of the Test side.

Arthur has been working as head coach with the Pakistan team since mid-2016. He has also applied for the position of head coach with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.

Under him, Pakistan’s biggest gain was winning the ICC Champions Trophy two years back. The team became number one in ICC’s T20 rankings but performance in Test cricket dipped drastically while it remained inconsistent in One-day format.

The contracts of Arthur and other support staff member will expire on August 15.

