A day after Sourav Ganguly lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India for issuing Rahul Dravid with a Conflict of Interest notice, the Committee of Administrators on Wednesday has decided not to publish the orders of BCCI Ethics Jain on the BCCI website, The Times of India reported.

It is learned that only the report of the Ethics Officer to AGM of the BCCI and other disclosures in accordance with such orders will be made public on the website.

“It was noted that there is no specific requirement in the BCCI constitution for the orders of the Ethics Officer to be published and that only the report of the Ethics Officer to the AGM of the BCCI and disclosures made pursuant to any such orders are to be published on the BCCI website,” mention the protocols of the meeting, the report stated.

Jain on Tuesday sent the notice to Dravid after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta.

According to Gupta’s complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the National Cricket Association Director and also serves as vice-president for India Cements group, owner of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

In the past, Jain had issued Conflict of Interest notices to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman - the trio were members of the Cricket Advisory Committee and were also involved with different franchises in the Indian Premier League.