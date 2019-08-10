The All India Football Federation has advertised for the post of head coach for the Indian Under-17 women’s team. The federation hoping to attract a reputed female coach ahead of the 2020 Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup that is to be held in India, according to a report in The Times of India.

The AIFF is hopeful of naming a coach with a minimum of eight years experience in professional football by next month. “We have kick-started the process [of hiring a coach] with the release of advertisements. I am sure we will get a worthy candidate,” Abhishek Yadav, National team director with AIFF, told the newspaper.

Apart from a foreign coach, the Indian federation is also eyeing fitness and goalkeeping coaches. As it stands, former India striker Alex Ambrose has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the 35 probables in Goa.

“For the head coach’s position, a female coach is preferred. We believe it will be good to have a female as the coach, but if we find someone with a very good profile, we might choose him. The other two positions [fitness and goalkeeping] will depend on the applications we receive,” said Yadav.