Indian captain Virat Kohli ended a run of 10 matches without a century Sunday, setting the platform for his team’s 59-run (DLS) victory over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval.

Kohli went a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first with a typically assertive innings of 120 off 125 deliveries, with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred as India totalled 279 for seven.

He received excellent support from Shreyas Iyer who contributed 71 and featured in a 125-run fourth-wicket stand with Kohli at the Queen’s Park Oval.

During his innings, Kohli also went past Sourav Ganguly’s tally of ODI runs and is behind only Sachin Tendulkar among Indians (eighth overall).

Here’s a selection of the tweets in appreciation of Kohli’s 42nd ODI century:

Most ODI 100s against one opponent

9 vs Aus - Sachin Tendulkar

8 vs SL - Sachin Tendulkar

8 vs Aus - Virat Kohli

8 vs SL - Virat Kohli

8 vs WI - Virat Kohli#IndvWI #IndvsWI#WIvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 11, 2019

Virat Kohli has never gone more than five half centuries without converting to a century. He was on the cusp of it today, but No 42 was inevitable. Privelidged to be around to see the master of modern ODI cricket batting. #bestallformatplayer — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 11, 2019

Century kept eluding Kohli in the World Cup....he’s got one in the first ODI innings after that. Number 42. There’s no dispute about who’s the best ODI batsman in the 🌍 #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 11, 2019

Tests:

149, 51, 97, 103, 58, 139, 123, 82.



ODIs:

71, 140, 157*, 107, 104, 60, 116, 123, 82, 77, 67, 72, 66, 120



T20Is:

61*, 72*, 59.



These are Virat Kohli's scores of 50+ for India... just in the last 12 months.#INDvWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ipTuyKf2Jo — bet365 (@bet365) August 11, 2019

after taking a break from making 100s at the world cup, kohli has resumed normal service #WIvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 11, 2019

Fine century by Kohli, made sweeter for him because it’s come after a while. Getting India to approx 300 is the need now. Looks a good batting track and the West Indies bat deep — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 11, 2019

Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 11, 2019

Masterclass in innings building from Virat Kohli. Live lesson for Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on how to do it. Hundred no 42 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 11, 2019

Virat Kohli has scored more hundreds than fifties as captain.....

in Tests &

in ODIs!#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 11, 2019

Century no. 42. How one of these didn't come at this year's World Cup is beyond me. #WIvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) August 11, 2019

Virat Kohli scores his 42nd ODI to .

Looked so comfortable against West Indies today.

He’s now the 2nd highest run-getter in ODIs for India

Also became the highest run-getter in ODIs v WI#WIvIND #WIvsIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 11, 2019