The Thailand women’s cricket team broke the a world record set by Australia when they won their 17th Twenty20 International match in a row on Saturday.

In the fifth match of an ongoing quadrangular series in the Netherlands on Saturday, Thailand ripped through the host nation to bundle them out for 54, before running down the target in eight overs with as many wickets in hand. The other two teams of the quadrangular series are Ireland and Scotland.

Thailand broke the record previously held by the Australian women’s team, who picked up 16 consecutive victories between March 2014 and August 2015, according to the International Cricket Council website.

Three other teams have registered 10 or more successive wins in this format – England and Zimbabwe (14), and New Zealand (12).

Australia have also registered 12 consecutive wins, starting from March 2018 and extending all the way into their ICC Women’s World Twenty20 campaign in the West Indies later that year.

Zimbabwe’s 14-match streak is ongoing, which means they are in with a chance of equalling, and potentially breaking, Thailand’s record.

A world record 17th T20I win in a row for Thailand.



Most important are the last two of those wins, vs IRE & NED, who Thailand will face in Group B of the T20 World Cup qualifier, starting Aug 31 pic.twitter.com/osXsfINNWf — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) August 10, 2019

Thailand’s streak began in July 2018, when they beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the second play-off semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier in the Netherlands.

They have beaten UAE the maximum number of times – three – during the course of this streak.

They opened their quadrangular series with a crushing 74-run win over Scotland, bundling them out for 55 in defence of 129. They then barely held Ireland off for a four-run win, arrived at by the Duckworth-Lewis method, in a match curtailed to ten overs a side. That was followed by the triumph against Netherlands.