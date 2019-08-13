Aishwarya Pissay became the first Indian to claim a world title in motorsports, winning the FIM World Cup in the women’s category after the final round of the championship in Hungary.

The 23-year old from Bengaluru also finished second in the FIM Junior category on Sunday.

Pissay, who won the first round in Dubai and was placed third (Portugal), fifth (Spain) and fourth (Hungary) in the subsequent outings, finished with a tally of 65 points, just four ahead of Portugal’s Rita Vieira in the final overall standings for women.

She was placed second in the junior category with 46 points, behind championship winner Tomas de Gavardo (60) of Chile.

Going into the Hungarian Baja, Aishwarya (52) and Vieira (45) were the top contenders for the World Cup. The fourth-place finish earned the Indian 13 points while Vieira, who was placed third, garnered 16.

“It’s absolutely overwhelming. I am out of words. After what happened last year, my first international season, when I crashed in Spain Baja and suffered career-threatening injuries, to come out and win the championship, is a great feeling,” an ecstatic Pissay said after the podium ceremonies.

“It was a tough phase of my life, but I believed in myself and was determined to get back on the bike which I did after nearly six months. So, winning the World Cup is huge for me and I will look to better my performance having gained this experience,” she added.