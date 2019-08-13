The two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC confirmed the signing of Mumbai City FC defender Lucian Goian for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The towering Romanian centre-back joined the Islanders ahead of the 2016 campaign and in his very first season in India, inspired the team to their first-ever semi-final in the ISL.

Over the course of the next two seasons, Goian went on to represent Mumbai City in a total of 50 matches and firmly established himself as one of the most coveted defenders in the league.

We would like to express our gratitude to Lucian, who was a rock at the heart of our defence the last 3 years. He leaves as the most capped player in the history of the Club & both him and Luca will forever be fan favorites. Here’s wishing Lucian all the best for the future! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/TSx3ZJFZP2 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 10, 2019

He captained the Islanders in the 2017-18 campaign and played a major role in guiding them to the semi-finals again in 2018-19.

Goian’s ability to effortlessly put in challenges both on the ground and in the air makes him an imposing figure at the back. His tally of 246 tackles, 93 interceptions, 379 clearances and 63 blocks testifies to his ability to become the centre-piece of any defence.

The veteran defender can also be a menace in the opposition box during set-pieces and can contribute with crucial goals.

Besides his physical prowess, the Romanian is a natural leader on the pitch and leads by example. With Goian in the squad, Chennaiyin will hope to put last season’s disappointing run on the rear-view mirror and look forward to a successful 2019-20 season.