Virat Kohli hammered his second consecutive hundred to fashion India’s series-clinching victory in the third match of One-Day International series against West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday.

India were set a stiff revised 255-run target on Duckworth-Lewis method but Kohli’s unsatiable appetite for runs and young Shreyas Iyer’s reassuring support to his skipper meant that it eventually turned out to be a comfortable six-wicket win, which translated into a 2-0 series victory.

The counter-attacking 65-run knock by Iyer was game-changing as he took the pressure off his captain, in his own words.

It was India’s ninth consecutive ODI series win, at home and away, over the West Indies.

Coming out to bat when India had lost opener Rohit Sharma (10), Kohli raised his 43rd ODI hundred and in the process crossed the phenomenal 20,000 runs mark in international cricket in this decade.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 114 and completed the win with back-to-back boundaries off Carlos Brathwaite. His dominant knock came off 99 balls with 14 fours and the Indian captain now averages 60.31 in ODIs.

Kohli had scored 120 in second ODI during which he surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s run tally as well.

Here are some milestones crossed by Kohli during his imperious innings:

Virat Kohli becomes the first cricketer to smash 20,000 international runs in a decade. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 15, 2019

Virat Kohli has now scored 26 hundreds while chasing in ODIs. If you consider only his hundreds in chases compared to overall hundreds for all other players, he'd still be in 5th place in ODI history.



Tendulkar: 49

Ponting: 30

Jayasuriya: 28

Amla/Rohit: 27

Kohli: 26*#WIvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 14, 2019

Is @imVkohli human?



ODI cricket has never seen anyone with THIS level of consistency! Yet another 100 for the maestro!



- 68th international 100

- 43rd ODI 100

- 26th ODI 100 in chases

- 21st 100 as ODI skipper

- 9th ODI 100 v WI#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KingKohli #INDvWI #WIvIND — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 14, 2019

Virat Kohli is the first player to hit hundreds in THREE consecutive ODI innings in the Caribbean.

111* at Kingston in 2017

120 in the last match

100* today#WIvsIND#INDvsWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2019

Most ODI 100s vs a team



9 V Kohli vs WI (35 inngs) *

9 S Tendulkar vs Aus (70)

8 V Kohli vs Aus (35)

8 V Kohli vs SL (46)

8 S Tendulkar vs SL (80)#WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 14, 2019

Virat Kohli is now the 6th player and the fastest to 10000 International runs as captain (176 inns) – 49 innings less than the next best Ricky Ponting (225).



Prior to Kohli, no captain even aggregated 8000 runs inside 176 innings. (R Ponting: 8000 as captain in 187 inns) #WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 14, 2019

Yet another feather in @imVkohli 's cap!



Most ODI runs (2019): -



1260* - Virat Kohli (when on 86*)👈

1232 - Rohit Sharma

1141 - Aaron Finch

1085 - Usman Khawaja

948 - Kane Williamson#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvWI #WIvIND #KingKohli #Kohli — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 14, 2019

Most 50-plus scores for Virat Kohli against an opponent in ODIs:



19 v West Indies*

19 v Sri Lanka#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 14, 2019

Before Kohli’s classy ton, West Indies set a couple of records of their own, thanks to Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis going berserk in the opening 10 overs.

Chris Gayle for West Indies in ODIs:



- Most matches

- Most runs

- Most 100s

- Highest individual score

- Most sixes

- Most ducks



No other cricketer from the top nations has all these records for his country! #Legend @henrygayle — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 14, 2019

Most 6s in a calendar year:

58 AB de Villiers (2015)

56 Chris Gayle (2019)

48 Shahid Afridi (2002)

46 Rohit Sharma (2017)

42 Shane Watson (2011)

42 Martin Guptill (2015)#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2019

West Indies in first 10 overs:



114 runs - the most by a team in first 10 overs when batting first



8 sixes - the most by a team in first 10 overs when batting first#WIvInd — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) August 14, 2019

And finally, India extend their winning record in bilateral ODI series against the Windies: