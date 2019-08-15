Virat Kohli hammered his second consecutive hundred to fashion India’s series-clinching victory in the third match of One-Day International series against West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday.
India were set a stiff revised 255-run target on Duckworth-Lewis method but Kohli’s unsatiable appetite for runs and young Shreyas Iyer’s reassuring support to his skipper meant that it eventually turned out to be a comfortable six-wicket win, which translated into a 2-0 series victory.
The counter-attacking 65-run knock by Iyer was game-changing as he took the pressure off his captain, in his own words.
It was India’s ninth consecutive ODI series win, at home and away, over the West Indies.
Coming out to bat when India had lost opener Rohit Sharma (10), Kohli raised his 43rd ODI hundred and in the process crossed the phenomenal 20,000 runs mark in international cricket in this decade.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 114 and completed the win with back-to-back boundaries off Carlos Brathwaite. His dominant knock came off 99 balls with 14 fours and the Indian captain now averages 60.31 in ODIs.
Kohli had scored 120 in second ODI during which he surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s run tally as well.
Here are some milestones crossed by Kohli during his imperious innings:
Before Kohli’s classy ton, West Indies set a couple of records of their own, thanks to Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis going berserk in the opening 10 overs.
- And finally, India extend their winning record in bilateral ODI series against the Windies: