Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant century, the 42nd of his career, to guide India to a comfortable 59-run win over West Indies via Duckworth-Lewis method in the second One-Day International in Trinidad.

By virtue of the win on Sunday, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out and the third and final match will be played in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Also Read – Second ODI: Pant receives Kohli’s backing as India’s No 4 – now he needs to make his chances count

India rode on Kohli’s 120 off 125 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 71 to post a challenging 279/7 after opting to bat. West Indies were then set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs under D/L method after rain interrupted the proceedings for the second time.

In pursuit, the hosts were on course at 148/4 before they lost their last six wickets for 62 runs to be bundled out for 210 in 42 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/31) was pick of the bowlers for India, while Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) bagged two wickets apiece.

Also Read – No 42 was inevitable: Twitter applauds Virat Kohli as he ends a run of 10 matches without a ton

Earlier, coming in to bat in the fourth ball of the innings, Kohli played aggressively as India posted 279/7. He hit 14 fours and one six during his elegant knock.

“It was a good outing with the bat,” was Kohli’s understated reaction to his chanceless innings. “You saw exactly why we wanted to bat first given the way the West Indies struggled in the latter half of their innings. It would have been even worse but for the rain during their innings.”

Here’s a look at the milestones the Indian captain passed during another scintillating innings:

To start things off, like many aspects of ODI batting, only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead for Kohli when it comes to run-scoring in ODIs by Indians. Kohli, the only active cricketer in the top 10 of leading run-scorers chart, moved into 8th position by overtaking Sourav Ganguly.

Leading run-scorers in ODIs Player Matches (Innings) Runs Average SR 100s / 50s Sachin Tendulkar 463 (452) 18426 44.83 86.23 49 / 96 Kumar Sangakkara 404 (380) 14234 41.98 78.86 25 / 93 Ricky Ponting 375 (365) 13704 42.03 80.39 30 / 82 Sanath Jayasuriya 445 (433) 13430 32.36 91.20 28 / 68 Mahela Jayawardene 448 (418) 12650 33.37 78.96 19 / 77 Inzamam-ul-Haq 378 (350) 11739 39.52 74.24 10 / 83 Jack Kallis 328 (314) 11579 44.36 72.89 17 / 86 Virat Kohli 238 (229) 11406 59.71 93.03 42 / 54 Sourav Ganguly 311 (300) 11363 41.02 73.70 22 / 72 Rahul Dravid 344 (318) 10889 39.16 71.24 12 / 83

Kohli, obviously, shattered the record for the number of innings taken to register 42 ODI centuries.

Fastest to 42 Odi Centuries



Kohli - 229 innings*

Sachin - 406 innings#INDvWI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) August 11, 2019

Kohli has now scored 8 ODI centuries against three different countries – Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia – becoming the first man to do so. Next up in his list, to equal Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against one country (9 vs Australia).

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to smash 8 or more ODI centuries against three different teams... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 11, 2019

Most ODI 100s against one opponent

9 vs Aus - Sachin Tendulkar

8 vs SL - Sachin Tendulkar

8 vs Aus - Virat Kohli

8 vs SL - Virat Kohli

8 vs WI - Virat Kohli#IndvWI #IndvsWI#WIvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 11, 2019

Most ODI centuries by a batsman under a captain for India:



20 - VIRAT KOHLI as Captain

19 - Virat Kohli under Dhoni

18 - Sachin Tendulkar under Azharuddin

16 - Rohit Sharma under Kohli#WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 11, 2019

Most ODI 100s vs West Indies

8 - Virat Kohli (34 inns)

5 - Hashim Amla (16)

5 - AB de Villiers (22)

5 - Herschelle Gibbs (29)#IndvWI #IndvsWI#WIvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 11, 2019

Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score three ODI centuries in West Indies. He is also the only visiting captain to do that.

Virat Kohli has scored more hundreds than fifties as captain.....

in Tests &

in ODIs!#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 11, 2019

Kohli reached 2000 runs versus West Indies in super quick time. His recent record against WI reads as: 111*, 140 ,157*, 107, 16, 33*, 72, 120.

Fewest inngs to 2000 ODI runs vs a team



34 Virat Kohli v WI 🌴

37 Rohit Sharma v Aus 🇦🇺

40 Sachin Tendulkar v Aus 🇦🇺

44 Viv Richards v Aus 🇦🇺

44 Virat Kohli v SL 🇱🇰

45 MS Dhoni v SL 🇱🇰#WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 11, 2019

Fastest to 2000 ODI runs vs a team:



34 Kohli v WI

37 Rohit v Aus

40 Sachin v Aus#WIvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 11, 2019

To finish things off, a possibility that should delight all Indian fans. If Kohli keeps up this scoring rate...