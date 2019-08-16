Prithviraj Tondaiman shot a 47 on the first day of qualifiers in the men’s trap event to be the best placed Indian at sixth, as the fourth and final stage of the International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup got underway in Lahiti, Finland, on Thursday.

The competition schedule has five finals over the next one week, which will see the distribution of eight Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places.

Prithviraj had rounds of 22 and 25 to position into that sixth and final qualifying spot with three more qualifying rounds to go before the finals slated for Saturday.

Kynan Chenai shot 45 to lie 43rd while Manavjit Singh Sandhu did not finish the competition. Malta’s William Chetcuti was leading the field with a score of 48.

In the women’s trap, Shagun Chowdhary shot 44 over two rounds to lie 11th while Seema Tomar shot 40 to be in 35th spot. Manisha Keer was down in 54th with a score of 36. The final is slated for Friday.