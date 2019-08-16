Promising footballer Dalima Chhibber has signed Bisons women’s team in Canada and will represent the University of Manitoba team in the U Sports National Championship for the upcoming season, the University announced on its website.

Chhibber has moved to the University to pursue graduate studies in Sports Psychology in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management at the University of Manitoba and the football team would be hoping that the 21-year-old’s experience will help them to reach bigger heights in the championship.

Bisons’ best performance so far in the championship has been reaching the Canada West Select Six in the 2016-17 season.

“I am very excited to welcome Dalima to Canada, the U of M, and our Bisons women’s soccer program,” said Bisons head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas was quoted as saying. “She is, to date, the most experienced international player that our program has had the honour to recruit. I anticipate that she will make a significant positive impact in terms of team performance and team culture both on and off the field.

The 21-year-old, who caught the eye of Indian football fans earlier this year when she scored a goal from 40 yards against Nepal in SAFF championship, had earlier announced that she was looking to move to USA or Canada to pursue academics and a career in football.

“I chose the U of M because it has a great faculty with professors who have done some amazing research work,” Chhibber was quoted as saying by the Univeristy website. “I have also read about the university online. The Bisons soccer team is one of the best university teams I have heard of and is managed by highly qualified coaches and staff.”