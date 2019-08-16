Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team was extended by the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The 57-year-old will continue in his position till the 2021 World T20 in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had appointed the CAC, which includes Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, to select the next coach of the Indian team.

This will be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Shastri pipped former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput along with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Australian Tom Moody to the post. Former West Indies and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.

“Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race,” said Kapil at the press conference to announce the decision in Mumbai.

Since he came back in July 2017 Shastri’s coaching record has been impressive. India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 on his watch.

The lads played well at the interview for the Indian cricket coach, but the process went as fast as a tracer bullet, and cricket, sorry, Ravi Shastri was the winner. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 16, 2019

There is no way Ravi can be the coach if they put the marks correctly especially he was battling with Hesson and Moody. https://t.co/5XzwARjJ09 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2019

In a world that is so unpredictable, there was but one certainty. No surprise that Ravi Shastri continues as coach of the Indian team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2019

So @RaviShastriOfc stays on as Head Coach for the Indian Men's team.#UnpopularOpinion

This shouldn't really be news, he did a fine job with the team and I'm sure India will continue to do so under him: Perhaps light up the game "Like a Tracer Bullet".#MakeStatsGreatAgain — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 16, 2019

Rahul Dravid is shaping and nurturing cricketing talents whereas #RaviShastri is making money out of those talents. #TeamIndiaCoachpic.twitter.com/9xjIoOT1x4 — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) August 16, 2019

How Ravi Shastri becomes the coach for the third time pic.twitter.com/fHzFeaV3sE — Sunil - the cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 16, 2019

Virat Kohli: We will definitely be very happy if he (Ravi Sastri) is continuing as a coach.



BCCI: pic.twitter.com/3n5WtvwwLF — Rohit Sharma FC (@Ro45FC) August 16, 2019

Only hope remains is that someday Modi ji will bring a bill in Parliament to revoke Ravi Shastri's right to be Indian cricket head coach forever. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 16, 2019

The best thing about Ravi Shastri being re-appointed as India coach (Though Kohli will be running the show) is that no need to mute commentary when he screams tracer bullet. #Cricket #ThankYouBCCI — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 16, 2019

Actually, I am okay with Ravi Shastri’s selection. He delivered during tough times and his winning percentage would be the highest among any indian team coaches in recent times.

My point is, this Selection drama should have been avoided.

Totally comical. — SKP KARUNA (@skpkaruna) August 16, 2019

I don't care about his drinking habits or what he does with the team after the game, it's his coaching tenure when India hasn't performed really well in large tournaments, yet BCCI has re-appointed Ravi Shastri as the coach 😏 — Chetan Bhawani (@chetanbhawani) August 16, 2019