Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team was extended by the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The 57-year-old will continue in his position till the 2021 World T20 in India.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had appointed the CAC, which includes Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, to select the next coach of the Indian team.
This will be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).
Shastri pipped former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput along with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Australian Tom Moody to the post. Former West Indies and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.
“Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race,” said Kapil at the press conference to announce the decision in Mumbai.
Since he came back in July 2017 Shastri’s coaching record has been impressive. India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 on his watch.