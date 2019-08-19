Jammu and Kashmir team was forced to pull out of the Vizzy Trophy in Visakhapatnam after the state cricket association failed to contact its players including captain Parvez Rasool.

The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association also tried to get a response from governor Satya Pal Malik on the security arrangements for the team to travel but to no avail.

“It’s unlikely we will be going to play Vizzy Trophy,” JKCA CEO SAH Bukhari was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“The situation is improving, but the biggest obstacle has been communication with our players. We have cellphone numbers of all our players in our association office, but they have not given any landline numbers. In today’s time, people don’t use landline and rely on cellphone. We have managed to speak to a few players but couldn’t speak to those who are in the Valley as their mobile phones aren’t working. Also, we don’t know where Parvez Rasool is.”

The state has been shut for the past few weeks after the government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370. Restrictions were relaxed in Sunday for the first time. But most parts still remain cut off.

The CEO also added that they did not send any team to find the whereabouts of their players since they do not know about the situation in their villages.

“If we sent our car to search for our players, we don’t know what is happening in their villages,” he said. “We don’t want to take that risk. As this is just a local tournament and not a BCCI tournament, we thought it’s better not play this season.”